NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter tests spec engine again

By AMANDA VINCENT

After racing at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Friday night, reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Johnny Sauter is expected to head to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Monday to test the spec engine NASCAR plans to introduce to the series.

Sauter already has tested the engine three times, most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superpseedway during the Camping World Truck and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend there last month.

“I tested it twice at Darlington over the summer,” Sauter said during the recent Martinsville race weekend, as quoted by Motorsport.com. “It had good speed. Coming here will be the real indicator — at a place that’s hard on brakes,and we’re running a lot less rpms, but so far, we haven’t had any problems and it’s ran good, so I feel good about it.”

NASCAR originally planned to introduce a spec engine to the Truck Series in 2016, but reliability issues with that engine and a lack of enthusiasm from manufacturers nixed those plans. The engine that’s been tested by Sauter and GMS Racing in 2017 was developed by Ilmor Engines, the same company that provides engines for the ARCA Racing Series. The ARCA engine costs about $40,000 and lasts about 1,500 before needing to be rebuilt.

