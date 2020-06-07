NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter’s team modifies tire

ROSSBURG, OHIO – JULY 31: Johnny Sauter, driver of the #13 Tenda Heal Ford, stands by his truck during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 31, 2019 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter took the checkered flag in the Vet Tix Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the 17th position Saturday, but he will be credited with a 40th, or last, place finish, because of unapproved modifications to one of the tires on the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford.

Because of the tire tampering, the No. 13 truck was in violation of 20.16.2.f of the 2020 NASCAR rule book.

NASCAR was not specific regarding how the tire on Sauter’s truck was modified, but according to NASCAR reporter for FOX, Bob Pockrass, the tire failed a dunk test in which tires are placed in water to determine tire bleeding.

