NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter’s team penalized ahead of Michigan race

ROSSBURG, OHIO – JULY 31: Johnny Sauter, driver of the #13 Tenda Heal Ford, stands by his truck during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 31, 2019 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter’s No. 13 ThorSport Racing team was issued penalties that included points deductions and the ejection of crew chief Joe Shear Jr. ahead of Friday’s Henry Ford Health System 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

According to NASCAR officials the No. 13 Ford was presented for pre-race inspection in violation of section 20.4.17.d of the NASCAR rule book, which pertains to the return flange at bed-side panel.

“A flange may be installed on the bottom of the rear bed side panel,” the rule reads. “The flange must be a maximum of 1 ½ inches wide and must be turned inward (for strength). The flange must not extend below the bottom of the flat surface (the hatched surface in the surface conformance drawing); the flange must not be visible from the exterior of the vehicle in a side view. The flange must break a maximum of 90° off the rear bed side panel; radii and/or rounding will not be permitted.”

Sauter was docked 10 Truck Series driver points and his team was penalized 10 owner points. The penalty drops Sauter from 12th to 13th in the driver points standings.

Sauter’s team drew the 13th starting position for Friday’s race, but as a result of the rules infraction, Sauter will start in the back.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).