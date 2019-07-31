NASCAR Truck: Jordan Anderson puts Carson Hocevar in truck at Eldora

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carson Hocevar will make his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Thursday night in the Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. The 16-year-old Hocevar will drive the No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet.

“I’m very excited and thankful to make my NASCAR Truck debut at Eldora Speedway,” Hocevar said. “Eldora is such a cool place with so much history. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been there a handful of times for the Prelude to the Dream, as well as the Four-Crown Nationals. I’ve raced at Little Eldora in a quarter midget, so to have the opportunity to jump over to the big track in a Silverado on the dirt is pretty humbling. I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be going there next week with Jordan Anderson Racing. It’s not every day that you get opportunities like this, so to be able to put something together with Jordan and his No. 3 team is really something I’m grateful for. GMPartsNow and Precision Fleet Image have been on our late models and ARCA cars, and they stepped up to help make my Truck debut possible. Their support means so much to me, and I hope we’re able to give them a good showing.”

Hocevar has run partial schedules in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 and 2019. In 11-career starts in that series, Hocevar has six top-fives and nine top-10 finishes, included a best finish of third at Salem (Ind.) Speedway in his first race of 2019.

“It’s been pretty amazing to see how our initial talks with Carson earlier this season have created the opportunity that he has in front of him with our team next week,” Jordan Anderson Racing owner/driver Jordan Anderson said. “He’s going to do a great job for us. His passion, excitement and desire to succeed in the sport reminds me of myself when I was younger. I’m so honored to be able to provide a truck for him to make his first of many more NASCAR starts to come. We hope to continue growing the equipment and performance of our team every week to provide a home for drivers like Carson to hone their skills as they look to move up the ladder in our great sport.”

Anderson has driven his No. 3 truck in the 14 Truck Series races, so far, this season, resulting in best finishes of 13th at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City and last weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He climbs out of the truck 13th in the driver points standings.

