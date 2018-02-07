NASCAR Truck: Jordan Anderson starts new team

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson has formed his own team for which to drive in the Truck Series in 2018. The team will run a No. 3 Toyota under the Jordan Anderson Racing banner.

“The opportunity to do what we’re doing this year is only through the selfless efforts of so many amazing people behind the scenes and a culmination of hard work, sacrifice, and answered prayers over the years,” Anderson said. “To take the next step in my racing career this way is very humbling, and extremely meaningful. Our entire team is made up of guys that love racing, and we’re all eager to see what adventures the years ahead hold for us.”

The new team is receiving support from Niece Motorsports and will race out of a shop in Statesville, N.C. JAR already has acquired four trucks with which to start the season that begins Feb. 16 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and will utilize the optional Ilmor spec engine.

Anderson has made 57-career Truck Series starts between 2014 and 2017, racing for truck owners including Mike Harmon, Jeff Bolen and Tracy Lowe. His best finish, to date, was an 11th at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., in 2016.

