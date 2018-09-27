NASCAR Truck: Jordan Anderson wanted for possession of stolen vehicle

By AMANDA VINCENT

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson by the Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle. Anderson was supposed to turn himself in Sept. 20, but as of Thursday, had failed to do so, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anderson, reportedly, purchased a race truck from Robert Newling. While the truck was at Newling’s shop, he didn’t own the truck. Instead, the truck is reportedly, owned by Truck Series driver Mike Harmon. After an investigation that began earlier this month, the sheriff’s department determined Anderson had reason to believe Newling didn’t own the truck.

Newling has been arrested and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He has a court date scheduled for Nov. 21.

The sheriff’s department has attempted to recover the truck from Anderson, but Anderson has refused to relinquish it. Anderson has hired an attorney.

“We are aware of a law enforcement matter involving a NASCAR member, and continue to gather facts,” a statement from NASCAR read. “We will remain in contact with the authorities as their process continues.”

Anderson has competed in the Camping World Truck Series, at least part-time, since 2014. He has been competing full-time this year, driving a No. 3 truck he owns. The Truck Series last raced Sept. 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and will be in action next on Oct. 13 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

