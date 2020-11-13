NASCAR Truck: Josh Reaume explains post that led to suspension

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Josh Reaume poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner/driver Josh Reaume recently was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for a behavioral rules violation, stemming from a social media post that included a reported photo of a swastika. Reaume has since explained the photo that has since been deleted in an interview with racing website TobyChristie.com.

According to Reaume, the controversial photo posted on Snapchat was of a Toaster Strudel with icing that remotely resembled a swastika. Reaume iced the pastry, but said the resemblance to a swastika was completely accidental.

“It is accurate in some senses,” Reaume said in the interview with Christie. “I will tell you that I am trying to get a copy of the image. I don’t have one. “What happened was, I made a toaster strudel. I put icing on it. I put icing on it arbitrarily. I can, now that this has become such a significant thing in my life, everything is crystal clear now in what I was thinking. I was mindlessly putting icing on a Toaster Strudel, thinking about how I was going to arrange to get my daughter to daycare in the morning, because that’s my responsibility, and I was flying out to Phoenix the next day.”

Reaume apologized for his mistake on Twitter but has since deleted his Twitter account because of the response he received following the incident.

“Well, I don’t know if you’d call them death threats. I deleted a lot of stuff. I deleted my Twitter last night,” Reaume told Christie. “Everybody is telling me to stay off it, but I wake up in the middle of the night, roll over and see, ‘I hope your wife leaves you,’ and ‘I hope you lose everything you have and get to see your whole world crash before you pull the trigger,’ and, ‘Nazi lover should go crawl in a hole and die,’ you name it, man. So maybe not a death threat, but definitely ill-wishes. But on a mass level, it definitely messes with you, you know?”

With his Twitter account and, therefore, his apology there deleted, Reaume expressed remorse for the incident in his interview.

“I apologize how anything that has come out has offended them or stirred up memories or brought pain into their lives,” Reaume said of Holocaust victims and their families. “I sympathize with them in any way that I can. I have my own family. I have uncles and grandfathers that fought in World War II, and I thought what transpired during that time in the world is absolutely terrible. My view on that will never change; nothing will ever change that. There’s some things you don’t joke about, and that’s one of them.”

Reaume will be required to attend sensitivity training before being reinstatement. He hopes to be able to complete the training in time to be reinstated before the 2021 season starts at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

