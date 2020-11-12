NASCAR Truck: Josh Reaume suspended

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Josh Reaume poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner/driver Josh Reaume has been suspended indefinitely by NaSCAR for a behavioral rules violation. The sanctioning body cited a violation of sections 12/1 and 12.8.1.e of its 2020 rule book. The rule book states, “NASCAR members shall not make or cause to be made a public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

NASCAR did not provide specifics of Raume’s violation, but according to a report from KickinTheTires.net, the suspension was a result of a social media post that included a photo of a swastika. The post has since been removed.

Reaume is owner of Reaume Brothers Racing and is the driver of the team’s No. 00 and No. 33 entries. He contested 12 of the 23 races in 2020 and posted a best finish of 17th at Michigan international Speedway in Brooklyn. In 52-career Truck Series races as a driver since 2013, Reaume has one top-10 finish, a sixth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2019.

Reaume also has contested 35 NASCAR Xfinity Series races since 2014, including two in 2020.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report following the season-finale race weekend at Phoenix Raceway that culminated in Sunday’s Season Finale 500 NASCAR Cup Series race also included three fines to Xfinity Series crew chiefs as a result of improperly secured lug nuts following Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix. Brian Wilson, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske team of driver Austin Cindric; Taylor Moyer, crew chief on the No. 8 JR Motorsports team that had Jeb Burton as its driver at Phoenix; and Jason Burdett, crew chief on the No. 7 JRM team of Justin Allgaier each were fined $5,000 for one loose or missing lug nut.

Cindric won the Xfinity Series race and Phoenix and was crowned 2020 Xfinity Series champion.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).