NASCAR Truck: JR Motorsports pulls out of series

By AMANDA VINCENT

As JR Motorsports expands its NASCAR Xfinity Series efforts with plans to field five entries for Justin Allgaier, Elliott Sadler, Michael Annett and William Byron, along with an “all-star” car in that series in 2017, the organization is shuttering its Camping World Truck Series program for 2017. The race team announced the move via Twitter on Tuesday.

“We won’t be fielding a Truck team in 2017. But we had a blast competing in that series in 2015-16,” the tweet from the official JR Motorsports account (@JRMotorsports) read.

JRM fielded the No. 00 Chevrolet for Truck Series competition in 2015 and 2016, primarily for Cole Custer. Custer drove the truck full-time in 2016. In 2015, he drove the truck in 10 races, while Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Jeb Burton and Kasey Kahne also drove the truck for one race apiece in 2015. The JR Motorsports program produced two wins, both in 2015 — one with Custer behind the wheel and the other with Kahne as driver.

Custer has moved on to a deal with Stewart-Haas Racing that will put him in a Ford full-time for Xfinity Series competition in 2017. Crew chief Marcus Richmond, meanwhile, has moved over to another Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, for the upcoming season.

