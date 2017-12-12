NASCAR Truck: Justin Fontaine goes full-time with Niece Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Fontaine expects to embark on his first full season of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition in 2018, courtesy of a deal with Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet full-time next season, according to an announcement from the driver on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a press release from the race team.

This is an exciting time in my career, and I believe I’m ready for this next challenge with Niece Motorsports,” Fontaine said. “I know I have a lot to learn, but with the leadership of Niece Motorsports and the support of my management team at AM Racing, I believe I can transition well and produce some good results in my rookie season.”

Fontaine already has made three-career starts in the Truck Series, one coming in 2016 and two in 2017. His most recent series start came as driver of the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. He finished 17th in that race. So far, Fontaine has a career-best finish of 15th at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., also coming in 2017.

Fontaine also competed in 13 of 20 ARCA Racing Series races in 2017, resulting in two top-10 finishes.

“We are thrilled to have Justin join the team next season,” team owner Al Niece said. “In speaking with Justin, his excitement for the 2018 season is contagious. As a group, we are really looking forward to getting this season started. There’s a lot of work to be done, but we have a solid group who’s ready to hit the ground running.”

