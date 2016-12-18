NASCAR Truck: Justin Haley joins GMS Racing

Fresh off being crowned the 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion, Justin Haley has been named the driver of the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 2017, beginning with the April 1 race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the third race of the season.

“I’m so excited an thankful for this opportunity with GMS Racing,” Haley said. “The past few years in K&N has been an effort to get to the next step in my career, and I don’t think we could have done any better than joining GMS, especially at this point in time. Everyone knows what they’ve been able to accomplish over the last year, and it’s that type of consistency and drive that every driver wants to see when making a decision like this.”

By joining GMS Racing for 2017, Haley will have reigning Camping World Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter as a teammate. His other teammate will be fellow-rookie Kaz Grala.

Kevin Bellicourt will be Haley’s crew chief.

“Kevin Bellicourt coming on for 2017 is one of the most exciting parts of this deal,” Haley said. “He’s had a lot of success with young drivers, and I can’t wait to see what we’re able to accomplish.”

Haley will be forced to sit out the first two races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway because of NASCAR’s minimum age requirement. At the age of 17, he’ll be allowed to race at Martinsville, one of the short tracks on the schedule. He’ll turn 18 on April 28, prior to the fourth race of the year at Kansas Speedway, and at age 18, he’ll be old enough to run the full schedule for the remainder of the season.

Haley already has six-career Truck Series starts, running three races in each of the last two seasons. His best finish in the series, to date, was a seventh at Phoenix International Raceway in 2015.

Haley competed in the K&N Series for two full season. He has 31-career starts in the East division, resulting in two wins, 19 top-fives and 25 top-10 finishes.

