NASCAR Truck: Justin Haley returns to GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Haley will return to the seat of the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet for his second season of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition in 2018, according to an announcement from the race team on Monday.

“We found a lot of success toward the end of the 2017 season, so there’s a good amount of momentum that we can carry over into this year,” Haley said. “The No. 24 team is working hard in the off-season to take us to that next level, to be able to keep running up front and improving week to week. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be competing for a championship when we get to Miami, and I couldn’t be more excited to be heading in that direction with GMS and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.”

Haley competed in 21 of the 23 Truck Series races in 2017, posting three top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes. He claimed a pole at Texas Motor Speedway late last season, setting a track qualifying record and becoming the youngest series pole sitter at the track. In all, Haley has 27-career starts in the Camping World Truck Series, also making three starts per season in 2015 and 2016.

Haley competed full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2015 and 2016. He was the 2016 series champion. He won two times and finished in the top-five in all but one race of the 14-race 2016 season. He was in the top-10 at the checkered flag of all 14 races. In all, he posted two wins, 19 top-fives and 25 top-10 finishes in 31-career K&N starts between 2014 and 2016.

Haley also raced part-time in the ARCA Racing Series, running 16 races between 2014 and 2017. He has three-career wins in that series, all coming since 2016.

