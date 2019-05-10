NASCAR Truck: Kansas Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series will go night racing Friday at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City with the running of the Digital Ally 250. Friday night’s race is a companion event to Saturday night’s Digital Ally 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Thirty trucks are on the entry list for the Digital Ally 250, including the No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford of 2015 Kansas winner Matt Crafton. Crafton is the most recent winner among those entered in Friday night’s race. Crafton is a two-time Truck Series winner at Kansas. The only other previous Kansas winner on this year’s entry list is Crafton’s ThorSport teammate, Johnny Sauter.

Qualifying for the Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT Friday, with the race to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Friday’s Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway:

