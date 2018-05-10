NASCAR Truck: Kansas Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series goes night racing at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City Friday night with the running of the 37 Kind Days 250. It’s the sixth race of the Truck Series season.

Thirty-three trucks are on the entry list for Friday night’s race, including last year’s winner, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch. Busch is the only Cup Series driver entered in the Truck Series race at Kansas. Also on the entry list is NASCAR Xfinity Series part-time driver John Hunter Nemechek. NEMCO Motorsports has two trucks entered, the other to be driven by Nemechek’s father and NASCAR veteran racer, Joe Nemechek.

Qualifying for the 37 Kind Days 250 is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. local (CT) Friday, with the race to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Both will be shown live on FS1.

Below, is the entry list for the 37 Kind Days 250 at Kansas Speedway: