NASCAR Truck: Kaz Grala subs for Natalie Decker at Talladega

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Kaz Grala, driver of the #21 ruedebusch.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala wil substitute for Natalie Decker in the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday. Decker has not been medically cleared to race.

“My thoughts will be with Natalie this weekend as I wish her a quick recovery,” Grala said. “I know she loves the restrictor-plate races, so I feel bad that she’ll have to miss this one, but I hope I can give her something to cheer for on Saturday.”

Decker was expected to drive the truck the previous weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but just before the race, NASCAR announced that she hadn’t been medically cleared for competition. As a result, her truck was withdrawn after passing inspection and being gridded for the race at LVMS.

Grala has 32 races of experience in the Truck Series, including the complete 2017 season. He won the 2017 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He hasn’t raced in the Truck Series since 2017. His Truck Series stats also include five top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve been in a Truck, but the superspeedway races have been very good to me in the past, so I’m really hoping to be able to go grab a win for Niece Motorsports at Talladega,” Grala said. “I appreciate Carl Ruedebusch and REMarkable Pillow for trusting me to step in for Natalie this weekend. I’m looking forward to having some fun and making them proud.”

Decker has 30-career Truck Series starts, including 11 this season. Her best finish, to date, was a fifth at Daytona in February. She also missed a race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., earlier this season when she was hospitalized for complications related to a gall bladder surgery last December.

The No. 44 truck is listed as the 28th-place starter for Saturday’s race at Talladega, but because of the driver change, Grala will have to drop to the back for the green flag. Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill will be the front-row starters. Below, is the starting grid for the Chevrolet Silverado 250:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).