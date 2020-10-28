NASCAR Truck: KBM crew chief Danny Stockman suspended

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 21: Chandler Smith, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, and Parker Kligerman, driver of the #75 Food Country USA Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series KDI Office Technology 200 at Dover International Speedway on August 21, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danny Stockman, crew chief on the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series, has been suspended from the next three Truck Series races, because a wheel came off the truck driven by Chandler Smith on Sunday in the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. Tire changer Brandon Traino and jackman Charles Thacker also were suspended.

With only two races remaining in the 2020 season, the suspensions will carry over to the 2021 season to include the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Smith finished 21st, one lap down, at Texas.

Wes Ward, shop foreman at KBM, will be the substitute crew chief for the next Truck Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, scheduled for Friday night. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones is expected to drive the truck at Martinsville.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).