NASCAR Truck: Ken Schrader returns to Eldora Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ken Schrader will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Wednesday night to drive the No. 66 Bolen Motorsports Chevrolet in the Eldora Dirt Derby NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the only dirt-track race in a NASCAR national Series, at Eldora Speedway in Rossbuhg, Ohio.

With Ken’s history on dirt and success at Eldora Speedway, we knew that he would give our team a great chance to win,” truck owner Jeff Bolen said. “This is our team’s second full season of competition, and having Schrader in the truck at Eldora will help continue the success so far.

Paul Clapprood will be Schrader’s crew chief.

“When it comes to dirt and putting a driver behind the wheel with experience, you can’t beat this opportunity with Schrader,” Clapprood said.

Although not a regular competitor in the NASCAR ranks anymore, Schrader continues to compete in various series on dirt. He returns to the Truck Series each year to race at Eldora. He hasn’t raced in a NASCAR national series at any other track since 2013, but he has competed in all four of the previous Truck Series races on the dirt at Eldora. Schrader has a best Eldora finish of fourth in 2014, and in 2013, he won the pole there.

“We are thrilled to be running Eldora, again, this season,” Schrader said. “It is truly a classic event, and I enjoy every aspect of the race — the fans’ excitement, the level of competition and the fun of running at this iconic track. Driving the Bolen Motorsports Silverado will be a blast. As a track owner, myself, I see and appreciate what Tony Stewart and his team have done to create such a midsummer classic.”

Schrader has had significant success at Eldora Speedway in multiple types of race cars. He finished in the top-five in five of the eight Prelude to the Dream charity races and has wins in USAC Midgets , USAC Silver Crown cars, and UMP Modifieds.

