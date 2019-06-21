NASCAR Truck: Korbin Forrister disputes closure of race team

during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a tweet from crew chief Wally Rogers and multiple published reports claimed that NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Korbin Forrister’s family owned team had shut down, Forrister disputed the claims.

“Basically all of our trucks are together we are just regrouping and deciding which race to start with,” Forrister said, as quoted by motorsports writer Toby Christie.

Rogers had tweeted Tuesday that he was unemployed, because the team he was working for, Forrister’s All Out Motorsports, had shut down.

“So they shut our truck deal down. I’m officially a free agent,” Rogers (@walr2772) tweeted. “So if someone is looking for a person that can build one from the ground up, take it to the track and call the races hit me up. I’m available.”

Forrister at least attempted to qualify for the first eight races of the season, failing to qualify for two. He hasn’t been on track in the Truck Series since a race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May. Saturday night’s CarShield 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis is the 11th race of the 23-race season, and Forrister still is missing from the entry list. There is no word on when he’ll return to the series.

