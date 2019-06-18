NASCAR Truck: Korbin Forrister’s team shuts down

during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team All Out Motorsports has shuttered operations, according to a Twitter post by Wally Rogers, crew chief and Competition Director for the No. 7 team of All Out Motorsports.

“So they shut our truck deal down,” Rogers (@walr2772) tweeted. “I’m officially a free agent. So if someone is looking for a person that can build one from the ground up, take it to the track and call the races hit me up. I’m available.”

Korbin Forrister drove the No. 7, owned by his family, in 10 Truck Series races last year. He also drove the truck in seven of the first 10 races this season, posting a best finish of 14th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He failed to qualify for the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, and the truck withdrew from a race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. the team didn’t enter the two most recent races at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort worth and Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Forrister and his team’s, overall, best finish in its 16 races was a 13th at Las Vegas last year.

