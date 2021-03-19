NASCAR Truck: Kris Wright sidelined by COVID-19

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Kris Wright has tested positive for COVID-19, so he will be sidelined for Saturday’s Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Instead, Josh Berry will be behind the wheel of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet.

Wright was expected to start 18th in the 40-truck field on Saturday. Because of the driver change, Berry will have to drop to the back for the initial green flag.

Wright has three-career Truck Series starts, two of those coming in the first three races of the 2021 season. He has a best finish of 12th, coming in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Berry, who races part-time for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has one-career Truck Series start, coming at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., in 2016. He finished 13th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).