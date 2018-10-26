NASCAR Truck: Kyle Benjamin back with DGR-Crosley for Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

DGR-Crosley will field both its No. 54 and No. 17 entries in Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville. While recently crowned NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Champion Tyler Ankrum drives the No. 54 flagship truck for the team, Kyle Benjamin will drive the No. 17.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to go back to Martinsville with DGR-Crosley,” Benjamin said. “We were so close to getting the win in the sprint race, and I definitely think we will be a contender again. I’m really happy to get another shot at it. I know the guys will bring me a fast Toyota Tundra this weekend. We just have to keep it clean throughout the race and be there at the end.”

Benjamin has one previous Truck Series start, coming earlier this season with DGR-Crosley at Martinsville. He finished second in that race, driving the No. 54.

Benjamin also has eight-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, three of those coming this year and all with Joe Gibbs Racing. He has two-career top-fives in the series, both at Iowa Speedway in Newton in each of the last two seasons.

Benjamin also has 23 races of experience in the ARCA Racing Series between 2013 and 2017, resulting in three wins, nine top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes.

