NASCAR Truck: Kyle Benjamin joins Niece Motorsports for partial schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Benjamin has joined Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet in seven NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races throughout the remainder of the 2019 season. His first race in the truck will be June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

Benjamin’s other races behind the wheel of the No. 45 include the June 15 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton; World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (formerly Gateway Motorsports Park) in Madison, Ill., on June 22; Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 27; Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 10; Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, on Aug. 25; and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 15.

“I’m excited to get back to the Truck Series, especially with Niece Motorsports,” Benjamin said. “This team has had an incredibly strong start to the 2019 season, so I feel fortunate to continue to build on that momentum and hopefully put together some solid finishes.”

Benjamin hasn’t contested a NASCAR national-level race in 2019. He competed in three NASCAR Xfinity Series and and two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races last year. His two Truck Series races in 2018, both at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway are his only two series starts, to date. Both races resulted in top-five finishes for DGR-Crosley. He finished second in his Truck Series debut.

“Kyle has been successful in everything he’s run,” Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw said. “We are excited to have him on board and are looking forward to running strong with Kyle and hopefully contending for some wins.”

Ross Chastain, who also competes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, has driven the No. 45 truck in the first six races of the season, posting a best finish of third in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. He has posted top-10 finishes in all six races.

