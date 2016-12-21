NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch adds five races to 2017 docket

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch plans to compete as a driver in five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in 2017, according to an announcement from his Kyle Busch Motorsports team Tuesday, detailing his 2017 series schedule. Busch is allowed to make up to seven starts in the series next year, based on a new rule for 2017 that limits the participation of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ participation as drivers in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series. None of those races may come during the series’ championship chases.

Busch’s 2017 Truck Series races is as follows: March 4 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, May 12 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, May 20 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, July 29 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Busch will drive the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in those races. A driver roster for the No. 51 for the other races on the 2017 schedule has not yet been released.

With 46-career wins in the Truck Series, Busch’s deficit to series leader Ron Hornaday just happens to mirror his number of scheduled starts for 2017. Hornaday holds the record for most wins, all-time, in the Truck Series with 51 trips to victory lane. Busch already holds the record for most wins in the Xfinity Series with 86.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)