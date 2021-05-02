NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch continues Toyota’s winning ways at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 01: Kyle Busch, driver of the #51 Cessna Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Wise Power 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch continued Kyle Busch Motorsports and Toyota’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ winning streaks Saturday night at Kansas Speedway by winning the Wise Power 200. Busch’s second Truck Series win of the season was the fourth-straight for Kyle Busch Motorsports and kept Toyota as the only manufacturer to win, so far, in 2021, seven races into the year.

“I saw the 4 (John Hunter Nemechek) truck on my inside on the restart in one and two, and I was like, ‘Damn, he’s already here.’ I thought he was going to come with us right there at the finish, but I don’t know what happened to those guys. Overall, just a real strong year for us so far at KBM. This is a pleasure year so far. It’s cool to have John Hunter; we really lean on each other a lot. We’re trying to get Chandler (Smith) up there a little more and get him going a little bit better. The restarts for all of our trucks tonight certainly weren’t going to help him out. We’ve got some work to do. We’re still not the best.”

Ross Chastain took runner-up honors after starting 34th. Austin Hill was third, Christian Eckes fourth, and John Hunter Nemecek was fifth.

Busch led a race-high 59 laps after the race, scheduled for 134 laps, was extended to 140 by an overtime restart. Sheldon Creed was the only other driver to lead more than 20 laps, running up front for 41 laps. But after contact with the wall multiple times after lap 120, Creed wound up 32nd. Debris from Creed’s truck resulted in the fourth caution of the race on lap 128.

Busch struggled on restarts throughout the race. He lost the lead on the restart that followed Creed’s difficulties. The final restart presented sort of a do-over for Busch, though. After losing the lead to Chastain on the previous restart, Busch was able to retake the lead for the final time on the overtime restart.

“No restarts actually went our way tonight,” Busch said. “I was shocked. We definitely missed something, just being able to come up through the gears and get going. It would not go. It’s just slow. Those guys would just swarm us. I think we saw it on one of the restarts with the 4 (Nemechek) truck too; he got run over. All in all though, great job by KBM, everybody at Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development). This Cessna Beechcraft Tundra was awesome tonight. It’s so cool to win here in front of Cessna’s hometown. I’m sure there’s some Cessna folks up in the grandstands tonight cheering us on. We’re appreciative of them and Rowdy Energy and everybody that helps us get here. Incredible Bank, I know they’re here on the backstretch tonight. Brexton races tomorrow, so he better bring home a win like I brought home a win. Hopefully, he can do it; hopefully, we can do it. I just want to say hi to my family back home.”

After Nemechek started on the pole, and he and Creed led laps early, Busch took his first lead on lap 26. Busch, then, claimed a stage win on lap 30. He also won the second stage at lap 60. Creed took the lead from Busch on the restart that followed the opening stage, but on lap 40, Busch retook the position.

Nemechek beat Busch off pit road during the caution that followed the second stage, but Nemecheck gave up that lead to Busch on lap 69. Busch lost the lead to Creed on the next restart on lap 75, but when the race’s only cycle of green-flag pit stops completed on lap 119, Busch was back up front.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Raphael Lessard, Johnny Sauter and Ben Rhodes.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Wise Power 200:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).