NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch dominates at home

during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Strat Las Vegas 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch began his NASCAR tripleheader weekend at his hometown track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night with a win in the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. The win was Busch’s 53rd-career Truck Series win and came a week after he claimed sole position of the honor of the series’ all-time winningest driver.

“Awesome truck tonight, certainly want to thank Incredible Bank and Black Clover, DVX Sunglasses, Monster Energy and all of our partners that help me out and get us here,” Busch said.

Reigning Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt finished second, Matt Crafton was third, Stewart Friesen fourth, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five.

Busch dominated Friday night, starting on the pole and leading 110 of the 134 laps that made up the race, including stage wins at lap 30 and lap 60.

Busch led all 30 laps of the first stage that included the only caution for an on-track incident on lap six when Sheldon Creed spun into the infield, and Ryan Reed, Crafton and Jesse Little sustained damage when they checked up to miss the spinning Creed.

Busch, though, was shuffled outside the top-five of the running order because of varying pit strategies during yellow-flag pit stops after the completion of the opening stage. Meanwhile, Friesen resrtarted up front for stage two after taking only two tires.

Moffitt, who ran second to Busch throughout the opening round wound up 25th for the restart after having two problematic pit stops during the caution.

Friesen gave up the lead to Ben Rhodes for one lap after the race restarted but quickly reassumed the position to lead 20 laps before Busch retook the lead on lap 54.

Busch and Friesen were the only two drivers to lead more than two laps throughout the race.

“Friesen ran a really good race, and obviously, the air was very important out there tonight,” Busch said. Anytime you got in traffic and had guys that were kind of manipulating the air for you, it made it difficult and it made things difficult,” Busch said.

Moffit was up to 10th by the end of the second stage, and he took second from Friesen with 46 laps to go. After the race field cycled through green-flag pit stops int he final 30 laps, Busch and Moffitt were back up to the top two positions in the running order and maintained those spots for the remainder of the race.

Creed recovered from his early-race spin to finish sixth. Finishing seventh through 10th were Todd Gilliland, Johnny Sauter, Reed and Ross Chastain.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

