NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch dominates Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch dominated the Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, leading 102 of the 130 laps that made up the race and finished 4.1 seconds ahead of second-place driver Austin Hill. The win was the 60th-career victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the driver who already was the series’ all-time winningest driver.

“This Toyota Tundra was awesome,” Busch said. “I can’t say enough about my guys, everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports. They do such a great job with a lot of hard work. Without their preparation and dedication, we wouldn’t be as successful as we’ve been as an organization. It’s great to get back to victory lane. It’s cool to get back to victory lane in Billy Ballew’s (former Truck Series team owner’s) backyard here in Atlanta. We carried the Billy Ballew Motorsports decal today. If you need a deal on a sweet used car, go see him in Dawsonville.”

Saturday’s win was the first Truck Series victory for crew chief Marty Lindley.

Hill’s second-place finish was his second-consecutive second at Atlanta.

Busch got off pit road first during pit stops after the second stage ended at lap 60 and ran up front for most of the remainder of the race, the only exception being laps during a cycle of green-flag pit stops that began around lap 100. Busch cycled back to the lead with 25 laps remaining.

Busch’s Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate John Hunter Nemechek finished third. Although Busch led 39 of the first 60 laps of the race, Nemechek won both stages. Nemechek, first, took the lead from his boss and teammate on lap 29 to lead the final two laps of stage one.

Busch retook the lead on lap 46, but Nemechek notched his second stage win by getting by Busch coming out of turn four on lap 60, the final lap of stage two.

Aside from laps during the cycle of green-flag pit stops, the only driver other than the KBM duo of Busch and Nemechek to lead laps was Matt Crafton. Even though Nemechek started on the pole, Crafton took the lead on the first lap and ran up front for three laps before losing the top spot to Busch on lap four.

The yellow flag waved only three times in Saturday’s race; all three were scheduled cautions — a competition caution on lap 15 and the two yellow flags that divided the race into its three stages.

Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Finishing sixth through eighth were Zane Smith, Ross Chastain and Crafton. Brett Moffitt finished ninth after dropping to the back for the initial green flag because of an engine change. Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

