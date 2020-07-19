NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch dominates Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 18: Kyle Busch, driver of the #51 Cessna Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 18, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports dominated the Vankor 350 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Saturday night. Team owner Kyle Busch led 72 of the 167 laps that made up the race and took the win, his third of the year in his fifth series start in 2020. The win also was Busch’s fifth-career Truck Series win at TMS and the third-straight for KBM at the track.

Busch’s teammate Christian Eckes finished second for a KBM one-two after leading 52 laps.

“Overall, just real proud of the effort by Christian Eckes and that Safelite Autoglass Tundra that he’s driving with Rudy Fugle (crew chief) and those guys,” Busch said. “They’re getting their chemistry better and better, and they challenged for a win tonight. Real proud of them, but wanted to go out on a high here with our Cessna Beechcraft Tundra. I want to thank Toyota, TRD, Incredible Bank, Rowdy Energy and all of our partners. We lost a member of Rowdy Manufacturing this week, essentially — Robert Hamke, who built super late model cars across the country, but in North Carolina for year. He just passed away this week, and that’s, essentially, what Rowdy Manufacturing is now. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Matt Crafton finished third, despite two battery changes because of an alternator problem. Stewart Friesen and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top-five.

Busch took his first lead on lap eight. He and Zane Smith both led laps before Busch won the opening stage on lap 40.

Eckes took the lead from Busch on lap 71, but Moffitt inherited the lead by staying out during a caution when Jordan Anderson hit the wall on lap 75. Moffitt was able to maintain the lead long enough to win the second stage on lap 80.

Eckes was second to Smith on the restart for the final 87-lap stage. On the restart, Eckes took the lead, but after green-flag cycle of pit stops in the final 50 laps, Busch was back up front. Smith had to make an extra pit stop under the cycle after getting into the wall.

The KBM duo of Busch and Eckes were on the front row for the final restart of the race with 10 laps remaining and battled for the lead and the win in the remaining laps.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway:

