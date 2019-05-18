NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch goes undefeated with Charlotte win

during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch dominated the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Friday night, leading 102 of the 134 laps that made up the race en route to the win. It was Busch’s fifth win in five Truck Series races in 2019 and his sixth-consecutive series win, dating back to the 2018 season.

“Our truck was really, really good,” Busch said. “These guys did a great job preparing such a fast Tundra for me. I want to thank Cessna, Beechcraft, of course Toyota, TRD, Rowdy Manufacturing. It takes a whole group effort and Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and these guys are awesome at what they do and give me great pieces each and every time we come out here. We don’t unload – we have not ever this year, we haven’t unloaded great but we’ve really worked on our stuff and improved it through practice and even into the race.”

Brennan Poole finished second for his career-first Truck Series top-five.

“It was a freaking battle,” Poole said. “The sway bar broke before the end of the first stage on the left front, so the front end was really moving around a lot and the truck was unsettled and it really hurt me with lateral grip, so I was struggling when I got beside a truck so I had to run the top. I just found something there towards the end of the race that helped me on the restarts and “Bones” (Steven Lane), my crew chief, made good adjustments and man I just ripped the top. I had a shot at Kyle. I was pushing him down the backstretch. I probably could have pushed him off into three a little bit farther and maybe shot him up the track and got a little bit better run off of four. When I knew I didn’t quite do that right, when I slid up, I tried to tag him at least like get some side draft or touch him or slow him down and I just couldn’t quite get there, and it was just enough for him to break away from me. I’m just so proud of my Madvapes guys. Everybody from MyBlu that supported us this weekend. It’s a bummer we missed Kansas, but the stuff that this team does, extremely underfunded, is just ridiculous. To run second tonight with a broken sway bar, I don’t really have much other to say than that. Just incredible effort and we’re going to Texas in a couple of weeks, so I’m looking forward to going back and doing this again.”

Stewart Friesen was third, and ThorSport Racing teammates Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Busch took his first lead of the race on lap five after starting eighth. He led 20 laps of the first 30-lap stage, but Crafton was the stage-one winner after taking the lead on the final lap of the stage.

Busch was seventh when the first stage ended after getting pinned in his pit stall during a lap-24 caution for a Natalie Decker wreck. He retook the lead on lap 41 and won the second stage that ended at lap 60.

Busch lost the lead on pit road, again, when the yellow flag waved for the sixth time for a Stefan Parsons spin on lap 86. Six drivers who pitted during a lap-78 caution stayed out and restarted in the top-six. Busch restarted eighth, but after ThorSport teammates Johnny Sauter and Rhodes led a few laps apiece, Busch took the lead on lap 96.

Busch spun his tires on the final restart of the race that followed a seventh caution for Brett Moffitt, but he was able to maintain his lead.

“There at the end that last restart – I didn’t want to have that last restart, there. I knew being on older tires was going to be a handful for me,” Busch said. “It looked like it was for a couple of the other guys. I just didn’t get a very good restart, but then, I was still able to hold them off, thankfully.”

Finishing sixth through 10th were Austin Hill, Todd Gilliland, Anthony Alfredo, Grant Enfinger and Ross Chastain. Chastain’s 10th-place finish kept his string of top-10 finishes in each of the first eight races of the season intact.

Below, is the finishing order of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200:

