NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch grabs share of record with Pocono win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch dominated the Gander Outdoors 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday, starting on the pole and leading 43 of the 60 laps that made up the race en route to the win. His latest win was his 51st-career win in the series, tying him with Ron Hornaday for winningest Truck Series driver honors.

“It’s awesome,” Busch said. “I can’t say enough about everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports and everybody that’s gotten these win totals to where they’re at, you know? Racing with Billy Ballew and racing KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) stuff, back in the heyday with – I don’t think I won a race with Morgan-Dollar, but I ran with those guys, you know? It’s certainly – it’s a true testament to all the hard work and everybody, all the dedication and perseverance everybody has a Kyle Busch Motorsports to get me such a fast Cessna Beechcraft Tundra here. The guys at TRD (Toyota Racing Development) do an awesome job for us. Thanks to Toyota, Incredible Bank, Black Clover, DVX Eyewear, Rowdy Manufacturing. It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of great people and wouldn’t be here without them.”

Before taking his record-matching win, Busch had to fend off another one of the trucks he owned, piloted by a driver not on the entry list for the race. Noah Gragson, the regular driver of the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, didn’t get medical clearance to run the Pocono race after visiting the track’s infield care center with flu-like symptoms Saturday morning. With Gragson sidelined, Busch enlisted Erik Jones, one of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, to fill-in for the ill driver.

After starting in the back because of the driver change, Jones was in the top-five by the end of the first 15-lap stage. He took a brief lead from his boss on lap 27, and in the closing laps, he battled Busch for the win. He finished second, 1.4 seconds behind Busch, to give KBM the one-two finish.

Dalton Sargeant finished third, a distant 17 seconds back. Stewart Friesen and Justin Haley rounded out the top-five.

Another KBM driver, Todd Gilliland, and Friesen were stage winners, each taking late-stage leads through pit strategy. Gilliland inherited a lead when Busch gave up the top spot to pit just before the end of the opening stage, and Friesen took a lead that led to a stage-two win when Jones pitted from the lead late in the second stage.

No on-track incidents resulted in the yellow flag waving only twice to separate the race into its three stages.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Grant Enfinger, Gilliland, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Joe Nemechek.

