NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch makes history

during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch grabbed a piece of NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series history Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway when he won the Ultimate Tailgating 200, the second race of the 2019 season. The win was Busch’s 52nd-career Truck Series win, giving him sole possession of the honor of the series’ all-time winningest driver, a distinction he previously shared with NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time series champion Ron Hornaday.

“It certainly means a lot,” Busch said of his history-making win. “I want to thank everybody at Cessna and Toyota and our amazing partners that get us here and allow us to do what we do. I had Billy Ballew (former team owner) on board with us here today and Billy’s right over here, as well. It took getting Billy Ballew back on my truck to be able to get me a win here, so we might have to make that an annual recurrence. I can’t say enough about my guys. Everybody here at Kyle Busch Motorsports, they do a phenomenal job, Rowdy Manufacturing. I really want to thank Monster Energy, Adidas, DVX Sunglasses, Black Clover and of course the fans, too. I slipped getting out. It’s a little wet out here, in case you all didn’t notice, but it was a great race out there.”

ThorSport Racing teammates Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes finished second, third and fifth, respectively. Reigning Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt was fourth.

After a fifth and immediately a sixth caution inside the final 20 laps, first for a Natalie Decker spin and, then, for a four-truck wreck, and two red flags for moisture, the KBM duo of Busch and Harrison Burton restarted on the front row, followed by the ThorSport trio of Sauter, Rhodes and Enfinger in the closing laps. Sauter battled Busch closely for the lead and win but Busch was able to maintain his lead for his historic win.

“I wish we could have ended it,” Busch said. “I would’ve rather haven seen Harrison finish second. I’m not sure how far he felt, but he ran a great race today. That was cool to see the 18 (Burton) right up there, as well too, in the Safelite AutoGlass truck.”

Busch dominated the 130-lap race, including two stage stage wins at lap 40 and lap 80, but his race wasn’t flawless.

Despite starting seventh after rain forced the cancellation of qualifying earlier in the day, Busch led the opening lap and every other lap of the opening stage. He lost three positions on pit road after stage one, coming out of the pits behind ThorSport drivers Enfinger, Matt Crafton and Sauter. But on the lap 48 restart, Busch retook the lead.

Busch fell even farther back by pitting when the yellow flag waved for debris on lap 53. A loose wheel sent Busch to pit road and to 23rd for the restart that followed. With Busch in the back, the aforementioned ThorSport trio were, once again, first through third, this time led by Sauter. for the restart

The fourth ThorSport Racing driver, Rhodes, took the lead on the restart, and ThorSport drivers were first through fourth. But on lap 78, Busch was back in the lead, just before the end of the second stage.

Crafton fell out of contention when he made an extra pit stop for a loose wheel during the fifth caution of the race.

Sauter took a brief lead on the restart at the beginning of the final stage before Busch returned to the top spot for good.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Ross Chastain, Austin Hill, Burton, Todd Gilliland and Timothy Peters.

Below, is the complete finishing order for the Ultimate Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

