NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch Motorsports adds Harrison Burton to driver roster

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports announced on Thursday its third driver to share driving duties of the No. 51 Toyota in 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition. Harrison Burton will join Todd Gilliland and owner Kyle Busch by driving the truck in six races next season.

Like Gilliland, Burton is only 16 years old, so his options of tracks in the Truck Series are limited to ovals that are 1.25 miles or shorter in length and road courses. Burton is scheduled to race the No. 51 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 1; Dover (Del.) International Speedway on June 2; Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 23′ Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on July 19; Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 16 and, again, at Martinsville on Oct. 28.

“Harrison did a really nice job in his Truck Series debut at Martinsville this year, and we are excited to be able to bring him back for a six-race schedule in 2017,” Busch said. “I think everyone at KBM was really impressed with how he handled himself on and off the track throughout the weekend at Martinsville, and in the end, he was able to bring the track back in one piece, which isn’t an easy task for a young driver at that track. We look forward to being a part of his continued development next season.”

Burton made his Camping World Truck Series debut at Martinsville in 2016, finishing 22nd in the No. 18 KBM Toyota.

“I honestly feel like I have hit the jackpot by signing with a championship-caliber team like Kyle Busch Motorsports,” Burton said. “Having raced in Martinsville last season with KBM, I understand the strength of the team and have complete confidence that they can provide me with great race trucks, while making my transition into the Truck Series as smooth as possible.”

With Burton’s races added to the schedule for the No. 51 truck, 15 of the 23 races on the 2017 schedule have drivers in place. Driver(s) for the remaining races will be announced later.

