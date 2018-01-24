NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch Motorsports adds three more drivers to stable

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports announced the additions of Brandon Jones, Spencer Davis and Riley Herbst to its driver lineup for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on Tuesday. They’ll combine to run 12 races of the 23-race schedule, with Davis and Jones running five races apiece and Herbst two.

Jones is the only driver of the three with previous Truck Series experience, racing part-time in the series since 2013. Like his two aforementioned teammates, though, Jones is new to Truck Series competition in a KBM entry.

“I have always wanted to be a part of Kyle Busch Motorsports, ever since they started the team and began racing at the late model level,” Jones said. “It’s amazing what they have done with Toyota over the years and how they’ve turned the organization into a championship-caliber team. I hope that I’m able to add some Camping World Truck Series wins to their legacy and to my list of accomplishments while racing with KBM this year.”

Jones has seven-career top-fives and 15 top-10s in 35 previous series starts. His seven top-fives include three runner-up finishes, most recently at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta last year.

“Brandon has come so close to picking up his first Truck Series win the last few seasons and we know that his day is coming,” KBM owner Kyle Busch said. “With running a limited schedule at KBM this year, it’ll be a big help that he’s already worked with Mike Hillman Jr. (crew chief). They know what to expect from each other and we are confident that they’ll be competing for wins in the four races they have together this year.”

Jones also plans to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing this year. He has 71-career starts in that series with a top-five and 17-career top-10 finishes.

Jones is slated to drive the No. 51 truck May 11 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City; Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on June 29; Kentucky Speedway on July 12; and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 14. He’ll drive a No. 46 truck for KBM at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., on May 18.

Herbst and Davis both raced in the ARCA Racing Series last year, with Herbst running 19 of the 20 races and claiming series Rookie of the Year honors with a race win, six top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes. Davis competed in seven ARCA races in 2017, resulting in a top-five and and four top-10 finishes.

The 2018 Truck Series season will begin with Davis behind the wheel of the No. 51 in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 16 and the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24. He’ll also drive the truck at Texas Motor Speedway on June 8 and Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 11. Davis will drive the No. 4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2.

Herbst is slated to drive the No. 51 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., on June 23 and the No. 46 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 14.

