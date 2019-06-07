NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch Motorsports makes crew chief swaps

By AMANDA VINCENT

In an effort to improve the performance of his Kyle Busch Motorsports team in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series when he’s not behind the wheel, team owner Kyle Busch is shuffling his crew chief lineup for the next three Truck Series races, beginning with Friday night’s SpeedwayCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway and continuing through races at Iowa Speedway in Newton and Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill.

Marcus Richmond will move from the No. 4 KBM entry driven by Todd Gilliland to the part-time No. 46 team that isn’t on the entry list for Texas but will be fielded at Iowa and Gateway with Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith behind the wheel.

Together, Richmond and Gilliland have notched one top-five and three top-10 finishes through the first eight races of the 2019 season.

“I have a lot of respect for @MarcusRichmond_ and will continue to remain close with him,” Gilliland (@ToddGilliland_) tweeted. “As a whole we weren’t performing at the level we needed to, we’ll shake some things up and see what happens!”

Wes Ward, the KBM shop foreman, will be Gilliland’s crew chief at Texas. Michael Shelton will be Gilliland’s crew chief at Iowa and Gateway. Shelton has been the crew chief on the No. 46 team, which has contested three races, so far, this season.

Gilliland and Harrison Burton are KBM’s two full-time drivers this season. Burton, driver of the No. 18, has two top-fives four top-10 finishes through the first eight races of the year. The part-time No. 46 team has a single top-10. Meanwhile, Busch has won all five races in which he drove his No. 51 truck.

Mike Hillman Jr. remains Burton’s crew chief on the No. 18 team.

While in Long Pond, Pa., last weekend for the Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on June 2, Busch rated the performance of his Truck Series teams, when he wasn’t behind the wheel, at a two out of 10 and commented that they “ain’t done shit.”

The next three races on the Truck Series schedule comprise the series’ “Triple Truck Challenge” bonus program. Regular drivers from NASCAR’s other two national series are barred from running those races.

