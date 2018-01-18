NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch Motorsports unveils 2018 crew chief lineup

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports announced its crew chief lineup for 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition on Thursday. The team will field three Toyotas this season — the No. 4, No. 18 and No. 51.

Ryan “Rudy” Fugle will be the crew chief for driver Noah Gragson on the No. 18 team. Gragson is slated to drive the truck for all 23 Truck Series races in Fugle was crew chief on the No. 4 team that had Christopher Bell as its driver last year. Fugle has been part of owners’ championships in all four of his previous seasons as a KBM crew chief, including the 2017 owners’ and drivers’ championships with Bell. Fugle has been a KBM crew chief in 91 races, resulting in five wins, 15 top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes.

Marcus Richmond will be the crew chief on the No. 4 team that will have Todd Gilliland as its driver for most of the season. David Gilliland and team owner Kyle Busch will drive the truck in early-season races. Richmond is a veteran Truck Series crew chief with 12 years of experience that includes 10 wins with six different drivers. He was paired with Gragson at Kyle Busch Motorsports last year and guided the 2017 Truck Series rookie to his first-career win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last year, along with four top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes. His career-stats as a Truck Series crew chief also include 56 top-fives and 120 top-10 finishes in 245 races.

Mike Hillman Jr. will be the crew chief on the No. 51 truck that will have drivers including Busch, Harrison Burton and others behind the wheel throughout the season. Hillman joined KBM late last season and was responsible for two top-fives in the final four races of the season. His career stats as a Truck Series crew chief include 20 wins, 99 top-fives and 142 top-10 finishes over the course of his 11-year career, to date. Hillman also guided Todd Bodine to two Camping World Truck Series championships in 2006 and 2010, the first of those being the first series title for Toyota.

