NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch notches another win at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch won the two 40-lap stages that made up the first 80 laps of the 134-lap North Carolina Education Lottery 200 and led a total of 90 laps at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Friday night on his way to claiming victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the second-consecutive weekend. The win was Busch’s seventh in the Truck Series at Charlotte, setting a new record for series wins at a track by a single driver.

“It means a lot,” Busch said. “These guys, they pour their hearts and souls into our truck and what we do with our Toyota Tundras,” Busch said. “It’s awesome to get Cessna back-to-back wins here and back to victory lane again, and of course, just a true testament to Rowdy Manufacturing, everybody in the chassis shop doing a fantastic job and Kyle Busch Motorsports, all the guys going home. Everyone on this 51 team, they’ve done a great job. I can’t say enough about Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and everybody on the 4 (Christopher Bell), as well as Marcus (Richmond, crew chief) on the 18 (Noah Gragson). We’re all really working as a cohesive group, and guys are doing a great job. For us to be out front the most of the laps tonight, it was fun.”

Johnny Sauter finished second, and he also finished second to Busch in each of the first two stages to remain as the only Truck Series drivers to accumulate stage points in every race stage, so far, this season. Sauter was the only driver other than Busch to rack up double digits in the laps-led column, running up front for 22 circuits.

Christopher Bell was third, Ryan Truex fourth, and Timothy Peters rounded out the top-five.

Bell started on the pole and led the first two laps, but Busch took the lead on lap three after Bell slid sideways twice and fell back through the field. Bell wound up pitting for a flat left-rear tire and went two laps down. He got back on the lead lap during a lap 69 yellow flag.

With the yellow flag waving in the closing laps of both stage one and stage two, pit strategies varied, with some drivers staying out, some pitting for fuel only and others taking two tires or four. After Busch led all but the first two laps of the opening stage, the varying strategies played a part in him restarting 11th at the beginning of stage two.

“You know, the whole second segment of the race was really interesting for us,” Busch said. “We led the first segment of the race and got ourselves those segment points for the owner’s championship. And then there, the second segment, we were kind of back in traffic, and we really got freight-trained when the outside lane went on that restart. Got backwards and had to work our way back up to the front. Those guys were kind of road-blocking it bottom and middle, and I’m like, ‘Well, there’s one lane left and that’s the top, so I better go use it.’ It was a little dirty up there, but I gave it my everything and got a huge run off the top. When (Matt) Crafton came off the corner, he left the middle open. You know, I thought I was gonna have to push the 21 (Sauter), but he left the middle open, so I just squeezed it three-wide and got it right up through the middle, there, and barreled it off into turn three as far as I could. Great race. Lot of fun.”

Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones and Parker Kligerman all led laps early in the second stage before Sauter, on four fresh tires, got to the lead on lap 55. Busch retook the lead on lap 78.

Varying strategies, again, took Busch out of the lead early in the third stage, but a few laps after the race restarted, Busch, again, got back to the front to lead the rest of the way.

“It was challenging, there, that middle section of the race,” Busch said. “That was kind of chaotic. I didn’t know what was going on half the time. We made it through there and got to the front and was able to win this thing. Just real proud of the whole team effort.”

Matt Crafton finished sixth, overcoming a pit-road speeding penalty during the lap 80 caution that signaled the end of stage two. Finishing seventh through 10th were Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Noah Gragson and Kligerman.

