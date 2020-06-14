NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch overcomes penalty for Homestead win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch raced from the back to the front in the Baptist Health 200 on Saturday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim the race win, his eighth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win in the last nine series races he’s entered, dating back to 2018.

“Can’t say enough about this Cessna Beechcraft Toyota Tundra,” Busch said. “It was awesome tonight. It’s been awesome all year; we’ve just had some fluke things that have kind of taken us out of the running. The last restart there with Ross (Chastain) behind me, he got a good launch, and I got a good shove from him down the frontstretch, and then, there was room, there, in the middle for him. Obviously, here we go. Had to give him room, and we just tried to race it out on the outside and see what happens off of turn two. Just able to get that momentum off the outside. I didn’t lift much through the corner and just got that run and then those guys got side-by-side, and that let me get away. Really good race for us and proud of everybody at KBM, proud of the effort. I know we’ve got issues, and we’ll continue to work on that and get better.”

Tyler Ankrum finished second, and Ross Chastain was third in his second race of the day after he also finished in the top-10 in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, also at Homestead-Miami.

The final caution of the race came on lap 123 when Jordan Anderson hit the wall. Busch, along with Austin Hill, Christian Eckes and Chastain were out of new tires, but they pitted for scuffs. Ankrum, though, was among the drivers still with new tires for a seven-lap, green-flag run to the finish.

Busch drew the second starting spot for the 134-lap race, but a track-bar mount issue discovered during pre-race inspection resulted in Busch not only dropping to the back for the initial green flag but also serving a pit-road, pass-through penalty when the race started.

“This is how we’re supposed to perform and run and look,” Busch said. “The deal with the infraction was a fluke deal; that’s how these trucks were allowed to run last time we were down here in Homestead. This thing has just been sitting on the side waiting for me to get behind the wheel of it, and it didn’t go to the fab shop, so it didn’t get a bar cut out that was legal here last year and not legal here this year. Not sure there was a performance advantage to it, just something we’ve been running and not allowed to do it anymore.”

Busch stayed on the lead lap after serving the penalty to race his way back toward the front as pole sitter Hill led the race.

Chastain won the first 30-lap stage of the race, taking the top spot in a three-way battle with Hill and Ben Rhodes in the final laps of the stage.

Busch was up to ninth for the restart early in the second stage after being one of 11 drivers to stay out during the caution after the first stage. Within one lap of the race restarting, Busch was up to second in the running order. He took his first lead on lap 39.

Busch dominated the remainder of the race, leading 82 laps and winning the second stage that ended at lap 60.

The race was red-flagged in its final 30 laps when Sheldon Creed hit sand and water barrels at the entrance of pit road during a caution that came out on lap 104. Chase Elliott was the race leader for the restart that followed, but when the race returned to green, Busch returned to the lead.

Elliott finished fourth, and Johnny Sauter rounded out the top-five after struggling early in the race. Finishing sixth through 10th were Todd Gilliland, Hill, Eckes, Matt Crafton and Ty Majeski.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

