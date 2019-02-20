NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch plans five races

LONG POND, PA – JULY 28: Kyle Busch, driver of the #51 Cessna Toyota, poses with the winners decal on his truck in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 28, 2018 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch plans to compete as a driver in five NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races this season, beginning with Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’ll drive the No. 52 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

“The Truck Series is always a lot of fun for me as a driver,” Busch said. “And as an owner, it gives me the opportunity to work alongside the young drivers that we have at KBM to get a better understanding of what they are experiencing. From year to year, rule changes affect the handling of the trucks. By continuing to be an active driver in the Truck Series, I’m able to provide better feedback to our young drivers, not only on the weekends I’m racing, but on the weekends when I’m coaching from atop the pit box as well.”

Busch, a Las Vegas native, will also compete in the Truck Series race at his hometown track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on March 1. Other races on his docket include the March 23 race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the March 29 race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth and the May 17 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Busch is a 51-time winner as a driver in the Truck Series, tying him with Ron Hornaday for series winningest driver. Last year he won twice at Las Vegas and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and posted four top-five finishes in five races.

“I’m thankful to Textron Aviation and the Cessna and Beechcraft brands for coming aboard the No. 51 Tundra for five races again this season,” Busch said. “We’ve been able to celebrate with them in victory lane twice in each of the first two seasons of the sponsorship, so we’ll see if we can top that number this year, and if so, we’ll be starting it off with a historic one.”

