NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch wins at Sonoma

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Kyle Busch, driver of the #51 yahoo! Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on June 11, 2022 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Busch marked his final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the 2022 season Saturday with a dominant performance and win in the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.



“I look back on the missed year of 2011 or 2012 where I didn’t get a win. I think we finished second like six times that year or something stupid,” Busch said. “That was frustrating. That’s more bitter than this one not winning, but it’s good to be able to score a win. We were in position a few times this year. We had a couple really, really fast race trucks. Vegas comes to mind. COTA (Circuit of the Americas) comes to mind, so we didn’t miss by very much, just circumstances, but proud to get one today. Everything kind of went our way, and we had a fast truck.”

Zane Smith finished second, Ty Majeski was third and Ross Chastain and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.



Busch led a race-high 45 laps of the 75-lap race, the first Truck Series race at Sonoma since 1998. Even though he and Ross Chastain combined to lead all but 11 laps of the race, neither won a stage. Instead, stage winners were Majeski and reigning series champion Ben Rhodes.



Carson Hocevar was the official pole sitter for Saturday’s race but fell to the back for the initial green flag after repairs to his truck because of a qualifying crash. Chastain took the lead at the start and led most of the opening 20-lap stage before pitting under green late in the stage.

After other front-runners, including Busch, also pitted late in stage one, Majeski moved into position for the stage win.



By the time the first round of pit stops were completed after the opening stage, Chastain was back to the lead. He, ultimately, led 19 laps before Busch took the lead on lap 26, the first green-flag lap of the second 25-lap stage.



Busch continued to lead until a green-flag stop late in stage two. Then, Rhodes, like Majeski before him, stayed out until after the stage for the stage win.



After the second round of stops completed, Busch was back up front for the final 30-lap run to the checkered flag. He lost the lead one other time, again, giving up the position to pit during a lap-60 caution for an incident involving Stewart Friesen and Matt DiBenedetto.



Rhodes stayed out during the caution to lead a few more laps before Busch retook the top spot on the restart lap — lap 65. Rhodes wound up making an unscheduled pit stop for a flat tire on lap 70.



The sixth and final caution of the race for an incident involving Friesen, Alex Bowman and Josh Bilicki on lap 71 included a red flag and resulted in a two-lap, green-flag sprint to the finish.



Daniel Suarez finished sixth in a substitute role for Hocevar, who sustained an injury the previous weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. Hocevar was replaced by Suarez on lap 11 of Saturday’s race. Suarez entered the race two laps down after the driver change but was back on the lead lap after two cautions, the second for Christian Eckes on lap 27.



Parker Kligerman finished seventh, John Hunter Nemeched eighth, Tyler Ankrum ninth, and DiBenedetto 10th.