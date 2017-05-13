NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch wins, Ben Rhodes blows engine at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

After leading 91 laps and winning both the first two 40-lap stages in the 167-lap Toyota 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night, Kyle Busch claimed another Truck Series win. Busch’s final lead, though, came in the closing stages when then-leader Ben Rhodes blew an engine as he looked to be on his way to his first-career series win.

“This was a great win for us, but really, it’s a terrible loss for Ben Rhodes,” Busch said. “He had this race won. I was trying everything I could to catch him and run him back down. I could gain a little bit on him, and then, I’d lose a little bit on him and just kind of went back and forth a little bit. That’s a Rowdy Manufacturing chassis and a KBM body on the 27 [Rhodes] truck, so we knew it was going to be tough to beat, and it was fast, and he was one of the guys we had to race with all night long. He did a phenomenal job. It’s a tough one to lose that way. I know, because I’ve lost them that way, as well. But for him to be racing against us and to be doing an awesome job, man, he raced me clean. H did a great job. he got by me. No issues, there, with lapped traffic and stuff like that. He did a really good race, so it was fun.”

Rhodes wound up 23rd after leading 26 laps.

“We ran with the best tonight,” Rhodes said. “Our Safelite Tundra had speed all night long. We did everything right, but Ben Rhodes has a curse on his back or something, because something always goes wrong. A piece of debris went through the grille and into the radiator and blew up the motor, so it’s just tough. We ran with the best of the best. I was learning from Busch all night long. He’s got more wins than I have in total stock car starts. It’s just crazy, because something always goes wrong with our team. We do everything right; we just can never pull one off.”

Johnny Sautere finished second, John Hunter Nemechek was third, Christopoher Bell fourth and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Bell started the race on the pole and led the first 22 laps before Busch took the lead for the first time on lap 23, just before the fourth caution of the race. The race was caution filled, with the yellow flag waving 11 times.

“I think the biggest thing that happens is that when we practiced yesterday during the day, a lot of guys — you fight tight with cycles,” Busch said. “When you go out and run some laps and come in and make an adjustment and go back out, you fell like the truck is tighter, even though you may be freeing it up. But you can never get it free enough as you continue to go through cycles, so everybody keeps loosening up their trucks, and then, they go out there and put themselves in traffic and they’re just wrecking loose. They’re just way too lose.”

The final caution came for a Matt Crafton spin on lap 135. Busch and Rhodes restarted on the front row battled for several laps before Rhodes was finally able to take the race lead on lap 142.

Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Busch and Bell combined to lead most of the laps before Rhodes got to the front. Grant Enfinger, though, inherited the lead at the beginning of the second stage by pit strategy. After spinning and bringing out the second caution of the race on lap 11, Enfinger stayed out during the caution between the two stages. He was one of five drivers who stayed out between stages after pitting during earlier cautions. Unlike the other four, though, Enfinger was able to hold-off drivers on newer tires for several laps.

Enfinger maintained his lead on another restart following a lap 54 caution, but on lap 71, Busch retook the lead.

Busch and Rhodes battled back-and-forth for the lead before a cycle of green-flag pit stops began on lap 124. Few drivers made green-flag stops before the 10th caution of the race a lap later. Bell and Busch were among those who had pitted. Busch was still on the lead lap after pitting and when other drivers pitted under the yellow, he was back up front for the restart. Bell, though, had fallen off the lead lap with his green-flag stop. When the yellow waved, he took the wave-around to get back on the lead lap, but he had to restart in the back.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Ryan Truex, Brett Moffitt seventh, Kaz Grala in eighth, Justin Haley ninth, and Austin Cindric in 10th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auo Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)