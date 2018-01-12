NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch’s 2018 schedule set

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is slated to compete as a driver in five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races from behind the wheel of one of his Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota entries in 2018. As a Cup driver with more than five years of full-time Cup Series experience, Busch is limited to a maximum of five Truck Series races per season.

According to an NBC Sports report from Thursday, he’ll drive the No. 4 for two races and the No. 51 in the other three.

Busch is slated to run his first Truck Series race of the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24. He also plans to run races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2, Kansas Speedway near Kansas City on May 11, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18 and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 28.

Busch will drive the No. 4, driving by Christopher Bell in 2017, in the Atlanta and Kansas and the No. 51 in the other three races including in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Busch heads into the season with 49-career Camping World Truck Series wins, two victories shy of the record held by soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. with 51. While the NASCAR rule book only allows Busch to run five Truck Series races in 2018, he was allowed to run a maximum of seven in 2018, and he ran the maximum number, posting three wins, four top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

