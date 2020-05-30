NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch’s crew chief fined after Charlotte Motor Speedway race.

By AMANDA VINCENT
Danny Stockman, crew chief on the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, was fined $2,500 after the May 26 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
The fine was a result of the No. 51 truck having a loose or missing lug nut after the race. Team owner Kyle Busch drove the truck and Charlotte and finished second to fellow-NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott.
The race at Charlotte was the first Truck Series race in over three months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the third series race of the 2020 season.
Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).