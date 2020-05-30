NASCAR Truck: Kyle Busch’s crew chief fined after Charlotte Motor Speedway race.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 26: Kyle Busch, driver of the #51 Cessna Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danny Stockman, crew chief on the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, was fined $2,500 after the May 26 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

The fine was a result of the No. 51 truck having a loose or missing lug nut after the race. Team owner Kyle Busch drove the truck and Charlotte and finished second to fellow-NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott.

The race at Charlotte was the first Truck Series race in over three months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the third series race of the 2020 season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).