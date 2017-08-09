NASCAR Truck: Landon Huffman makes debut at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Landon Huffman is slated to make his NASCAR national-level debut Aug. 16 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway by driving the No. 63 MB Motorsports Chevrolet in the UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series race. He is the son of Brad Keselowski Racing truck chief Robert Huffman, who also is a five-time champion in NASCAR’s former Goody’s Dash Series.

“I cannot thank Mike (Mittler, truck owner) and everyone at MB Motorsports enough for this opportunity,” Huffman said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “It is surreal to know that I will have a shot in a truck after working so hard these past four year.s It is a dream come true and a day I thought might not ever come.”

Huffman also has competed in Late Models this year and recently won at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He also has one ARCA Racing Series event under his belt, making his debut in that series last year at Berlin Raceway. He finished 16th after starting fourth in that race.

“We’re thrilled to have Landon in the No. 63 Chevy Silverado at Bristol,” truck owner Mike Mittler said. “He’s done quite well for himself, so far, and we look forward to working with him. He’s worked very hard to get where he is today.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)