NASCAR Truck: Landon Huffman makes first start of season at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Landon Huffman plans to make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of 2018 Saturday in the Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 38 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

“Last year was a great learning experience for me, getting to compete at both Martinsville and Bristol,” Huffman said. “This opportunity to return to Truck competition with Niece Motorsports and Team Dillon Management comes at a great time. I know Cody Efaw and everyone at Niece is working hard to give me a solid truck, and if we play our cards right, I think we could be in the hunt on Saturday. I’m very thankful for another opportunity to compete on this stage. For a short track racer, this is yet again a dream come true. I’m looking forward to working with everyone this weekend.”

Races last year at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Martinsville for team owners Mike Mittler and D.J. Copp in 2017 were Huffman’s first two career starts in the Truck Series. He posted a best finish of 17th at Martinsville.

Huffman is, primarily, a Late Model racer. His career stats include 20 wins across multiple race tracks. He has made eight starts in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour since 2016, resulting in two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. He also competed in an ARCA Racing Series race in 2016 at Berlin Raceway, finishing 16th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).