NASCAR Truck: Las Vegas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series joins the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the first leg of their West Coast Swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Truck Series will kick off the tripleheader weekend Friday night, weather permitting, with the running of the Strat 200. It’ll be the third race of the 2019 season for the series.

Thirty-four trucks originally on the entry list, but with the withdrawals of the No. 42 Chad Finley Racing team and the No. 49 CMI Motorsports team, the remaining entrants represent the exact number of a full Truck Series race field.

Defending race winner and Las Vegas native Kyle Busch is on the entry list, as he plans to run all three NASCAR national-series races on his home track. Meanwhile, the LVMS winner last September, Grant Enfinger, will be on hand to attempt to Vegas wins in-a-row.

Below, is the entry list for Friday’s Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

