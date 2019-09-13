NASCAR Truck: Las Vegas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series kicks off the second of two Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR tripleheader weekends Friday night with the running of the World of Westgate 200. The race is the third of the 2019 playoffs, making it an elimination race. The playoff field of eight drivers will be whittled to six.

Johnny Sauter and Tyler Ankrum are seventh and eight in the standings, so they’re most in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs after Friday’s checkered flag. Meanwhile, reigning champion Brett Moffitt is locked into round two, courtesy of wins in races one and two. As a matter-of-fact, Moffitt is on a streak of four-straight playoff wins, dating back to the final two races of the 2018 season.

Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the World of Westgate 200, while Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular and Las Vegas native won at his home track earlier this season. Cup Series drivers, though, are prohibited from contesting Truck Series playoff races.

Below, is the entry list for Friday night’s World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

