NASCAR Truck: Martins Motorsports shuts down

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martins Motorsports is shuttering its operations in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, team owner and driver Tommy Joe Martins has confirmed, according to a Frontstretch.com report from Dec. 30.

According to the report, Martins had been working on deals to field rides for multiple drivers in 2018 as recently as the week prior to the team shuttering its Truck Series program, but those deals fell through.

“We had been trying to sell rides going into this year (2018).” Martins said. “I had two handshake agreements on that and they both backed out on me.”

Martins Motorsports competed in 32 Camping World Truck Series races between 2009 and 2017, with Martins driving the truck in 27 of those races. Matt Mills, J.R. Heffner, Brandon Brown and Austin Wayne Self also drove for the team.

Martins plans to drive in at least 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2018 for McLeod Motorsports.

“I’ve got a deal for 10 races with B.J. McLeod next year, and he’s already been open to upping that to about 15 races,” Martins said. “So I’m getting to run half the year in Xfinity, anyway.”

Martins told Frontstretch that his team would be selling its Truck Series-specific equipment, but keeping other pit and shop equipment and universal parts and may field an Xfinity Series car sometime down the road.

