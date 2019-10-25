NASCAR Truck: Martinsville Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is winding down, as Saturday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway is the third to last race of the season, the second of three three-race round of six.

Thirty-two drivers are on the entry list for Saturday’s race, including six still in the running for 2019 Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion. One of those drivers, two-time champion Matt Crafton, is a previous winner at Martinsville, winning there twice, most recently in 2015.

Crafton’s ThorSport teammate Johnny Sauter, who made the playoffs this year but has already been eliminated, is the defending winner of the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200. Like Crafton, Sauter is a multi-time Martinsville winner. He has four wins at the track.

Qualifying for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway:

