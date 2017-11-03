NASCAR Truck: Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing extend relationship

By AMANDA VINCENT

ThorSport Racing has picked up the option in Matt Crafton’s contract to keep the driver behind the wheel of the No. 88 ThorSport Toyota for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, according to a report from Motorsport.com.

Crafton is a veteran of the Truck Series, making his first-career start in the series in 2000 and having full-time status as a Truck Series driver since 2001. He’s been the driver of the No. 88 ThorSport Racing entry all but one of those seasons, leaving the team briefly to drive for Kevin Harvick Inc. in 2004. He returned to ThorSport the following season.

“They’ve always told me I can be here as long as I want to be and just keep winning races and contending for championships,” Crafton was quoted in the Motorsport.com article. “How many people in this sport can you say have done that? I’m very, very happy to be racing another year for them next year and, hopefully, many years after that. I’d be happy to end my career at ThorSport and remain there until I’m ready to bow out.”

Crafton has 404-career Truck Series starts to his credit, heading into Friday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. He has 14-career wins, all coming with ThorSport and is a two-time Camping World Truck Series champion, winning back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

“I’ve always said I’d be happy to stay in the truck series and end my career in the truck series, because it’s just awesome racing,” Crafton said. “I truly, truly love it here, and with the owners I have, you could never ask for better owners. I’ve worked around and seen a lot of owners come and go, but Duke and Rhonda have always been a man and woman of their words.”

