NASCAR Truck: Max McLaughlin gets developmental deal with Niece Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Max McLaughlin will compete in at least four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in 2018 as a result of a development contract with Niece Motorsports.

​“Aligning with Niece Motorsports is a great opportunity for me,” McLaughlin said. “I’m excited to work with the team and to get some experience behind the wheel of these trucks. Hopefully, we can have some strong runs this year and can put together something for next year, too. I’ve been spending time in the shop with the crew, learning as much as I can. I’m just really trying to make the most of this great opportunity. I will be running full-time in Big Block Modifieds for HBR team owner Al Heinke, and remain focused on the 2018 championship. It’s going to be a busy year, but I am very excited for all the opportunities I have been given.”

McLaughlin has competed in the Super DirtCar Series the last two years. Last year, he finished ninth in points, broke four track records and won races at Fulton Speedway and Brewerton Speedway and a Triple 30 Feature during Super Dirt Week.

“Max is a great talent, and we are looking forward to working with him this season,” Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece said. “We are in a great position to help develop young talent as we continue to grow our program. Our hope is that we can move into 2019 on a full-time basis with Max.”

McLaughlin’s Truck Series schedule for this season has not yet been announced.

