NASCAR Truck: Max Tullman plans debut at Chicagoland

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sports-car racing veteran Max Tullman plans to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in the Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on Friday night. He’ll drive the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to drive for Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Chicagoland,” Tullman said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “Originally, we were only slated to race with Tyler (Young, team principal) for two races, however, the opportunity to race at Chicagoland opened and I was glad we were able to make it happen.”

Tullman already had a deal with Young’s Motorsports to drive for the team in two Truck Series races later this year — Aug. 26 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, and Oct. 13 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The Chicagoland weekend will be a doubleheader weekend for Tullman, as he also plans to run the ARCA Racing Series event at the track Thursday night. He has been racing part-time in ARCA this year. So far, he has three top-10 finishes in six starts. He also has a combined five starts across NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East and West divisions the last couple of seasons, resulting in three top-10s.

